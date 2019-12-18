FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $6.33

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.33. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 3,372,300 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

