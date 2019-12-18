Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 2,000,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,372,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,570 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after purchasing an additional 694,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $337,227,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.