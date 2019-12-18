Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.11, 707,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 692,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $170.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,115.11% and a negative return on equity of 100.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.