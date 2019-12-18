First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.47

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 240604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.03%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $21,074,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 67.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 530,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 93.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 483,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $12,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

