First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCCO. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO remained flat at $$21.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,837. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pwmco LLC increased its position in First Community by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 266,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,314,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Community by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

