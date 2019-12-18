Financial Contrast: Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and FSB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hometrust Bancshares $160.15 million 2.99 $27.15 million N/A N/A FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 2.14 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Hometrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and FSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hometrust Bancshares 16.95% 6.79% 0.80% FSB Bancorp 0.04% 0.02% N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hometrust Bancshares and FSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hometrust Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hometrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Hometrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hometrust Bancshares is more favorable than FSB Bancorp.

Summary

Hometrust Bancshares beats FSB Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services, as well as ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 43 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

FSB Bancorp Company Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

