Fiii (FIII) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Fiii has a market cap of $121,133.00 and approximately $950.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Fiii has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01179504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119606 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.