Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Shares Up 3%

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) shares shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 401.61 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 398.50 ($5.24), 126,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 85,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.03 ($5.09).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 397.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.44. The company has a market capitalization of $289.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fidelity Asian Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

