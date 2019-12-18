Fetch.ai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31.44 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns and KuCoin. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and $31.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.06226817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,397,165 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, WazirX, BiKi, IDEX, BitAsset, Coinall, HitBTC, KuCoin, Korbit, Bitrabbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Dcoin, Binance, BitMax, Bitbns and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

