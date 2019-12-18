Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $4,224.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 261,325,560 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, QBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

