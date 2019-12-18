Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price

Media stories about Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cineplex earned a media sentiment score of 2.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Cineplex’s ranking:

Get Cineplex alerts:

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CPXGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.