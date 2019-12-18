Faceter Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $550,642.00 and approximately $1,896.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.06226817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

