EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

EXPGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

EXPGY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 80,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,486. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

