Expanse (EXP) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $622,831.00 and $2,846.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.