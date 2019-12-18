Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.82

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.82 and last traded at C$44.79, with a volume of 107977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.28.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.378476 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 94.15%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.