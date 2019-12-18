Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21, approximately 159 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

About Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.