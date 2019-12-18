Evans & Partners Asia Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:EAF)

Evans & Partners Asia Fund (ASX:EAF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Evans & Partners Asia Fund has a 12 month low of A$1.02 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.23.

