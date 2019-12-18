Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETON. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

