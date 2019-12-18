Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Plans $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 128.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $14.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.94. The company had a trading volume of 287,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,553. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.07. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $235.51 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total value of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.24.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.