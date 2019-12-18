Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) was down 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 112,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 54,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

In other news, Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam sold 716,000 shares of Eskay Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,407,428 shares in the company, valued at C$306,668.52.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

