Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 1,906,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,598,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Eros International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 199.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EROS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eros International in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eros International by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.