ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of XNGSF remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

