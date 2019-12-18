Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.81

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 130353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Barclays started coverage on Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Enel S.p.A. ADS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.