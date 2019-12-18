EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

Shares of ECC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 161,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $350.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.55. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 287.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.