EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Shares of ECC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 161,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $350.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.55. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.41.
About EAGLE POINT CR/COM
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.