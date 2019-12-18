Dynamite Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $310,549.00 and $403,350.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00014464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00330185 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004181 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015422 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 862,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,856 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

