Dividend And Income Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DNI)

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Dividend And Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Dividend And Income Fund alerts:

Dividend And Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Dividend And Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend And Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend And Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.