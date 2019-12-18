Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) Trading Down 2.7%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, approximately 724 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 19.55% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

