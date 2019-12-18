Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Trading 16.6% Higher

Digipath Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP)’s share price traded up 16.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 34,796 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 82,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Digipath Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

DigiPath, Inc together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

