Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.99

Shares of Dewey Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:DEWY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $4.50. Dewey Electronics shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders.

