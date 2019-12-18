Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Acquires A$40,032.00 in Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone purchased 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,032.00 ($28,391.49).

The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Desane Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of A$1.56 ($1.10).

About Desane Group

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the acquisition, investment, management, development, sale, resale, and leasing of industrial, commercial, and residential properties; and provision of property and related services.

