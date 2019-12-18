Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Acquires A$40,032.00 in Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone purchased 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,032.00 ($28,391.49).
The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Desane Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of A$1.56 ($1.10).
About Desane Group
