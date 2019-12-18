Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.40, 16,114,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 12,606,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNR. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,762,659 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 675.8% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,986,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,601,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,814,165 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

