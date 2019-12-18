Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.76. Delphi Energy shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 97,558 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Delphi Energy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

