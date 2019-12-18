Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Achieves Market Cap of $10,294.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $10,294.00 and $2,699.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

