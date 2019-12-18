David N. Watson Sells 78,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 26,738,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,170,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,744,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

