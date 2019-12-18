David J. Corrsin Sells 14,167 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 101,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,339. The company has a market cap of $798.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco Inc has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 124.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.