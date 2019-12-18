Dash (DASH) Price Hits $42.13 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Dash has a total market cap of $388.26 million and $272.82 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.13 or 0.00630989 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001010 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,215,947 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, C2CX, C-CEX, Graviex, Bithumb, HitBTC, COSS, HBUS, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade, OKEx, Bitbns, Negocie Coins, C-Patex, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Kucoin, ACX, Binance, CoinExchange, Bisq, YoBit, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Altcoin Trader, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, LocalTrade, Braziliex, Bittrex, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinsquare, Bibox, BitFlip, Bitinka, Coinrail, Coinhub, Coinroom, Bitsane, ABCC, Iquant, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Liqui, xBTCe, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, Kuna, Exmo, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Liquid, Coindeal, Crex24, CryptoBridge, BitBay, Indodax, WEX, SouthXchange, WazirX, Kraken, Ovis, Tux Exchange, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Exrates, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Tidex, Koineks and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

