D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $18.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

DHI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

