Critical Analysis: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Penumbra (NASDAQ:PEN)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PAVmed and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 0 7 0 3.00

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.50%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $191.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.96%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Penumbra.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -178.32% Penumbra 8.69% 7.23% 5.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A Penumbra $444.94 million 12.42 $6.60 million $0.51 310.27

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Summary

Penumbra beats PAVmed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

