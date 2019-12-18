Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1,779 shares traded.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.