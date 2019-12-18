Cred Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy. In the last week, Cred has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Cred has a market cap of $11.48 million and $1.06 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.01182407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00120277 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

