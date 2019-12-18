Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 2,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,379. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

