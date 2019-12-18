CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRAI. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CRA International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $420.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CRA International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

