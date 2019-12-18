COVA (COVA) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market cap of $602,774.00 and $1.16 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00189903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01231613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00120978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

