Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.83. 1,419,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Coupa Software by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

