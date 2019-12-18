CoTrader (COT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $341,082.00 and approximately $47,576.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.05 or 0.06286069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027384 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002597 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

