Costa Group (ASX:CGC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.48 ($1.76) and last traded at A$2.46 ($1.74), 2,472,038 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.44 ($1.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.71 million and a P/E ratio of 87.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.74.

Costa Group Company Profile (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

