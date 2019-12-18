Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) were up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.06, approximately 409,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 140,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,565,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 598,101 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.