Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.0638

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Cortex has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bithumb, CoinTiger and CoinBene. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00188205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01220634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DragonEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Bithumb, Ethfinex, DEx.top, DDEX, CoinTiger, OKEx, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

