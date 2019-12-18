Contents Protocol (CPT) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $137,872.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Contents Protocol

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,149,811,559 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

