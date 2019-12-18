Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $884,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.67.

About Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

